Newcastle approach Juventus for Gatti

Juventus defender Federico Gatti is attracting Premier League interest.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Newcastle are showing interest in Gatti.

Newcastle have yet to make a bid, but have made several enquiries about him.

Juventus sporting director Cristiano Guintoli is said to be ready to sell Gatti if offers of more than €30m arrive this summer.

Gatti is tied to Juve until the summer of 2028.