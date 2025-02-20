New England coach Tuchel welcomes Senegal, Wales openers

The FA has announced that England will play friendly matches against Senegal and Wales later this year.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will face Senegal at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground on June 10, before hosting Wales at Wembley on October 9.

Both fixtures will complement England’s 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign and will be broadcast live on ITV in the UK.

Head coach Tuchel said: “The games against Senegal and Wales will present good challenges for us against two very different opponents.

“Facing a strong African team in a passionate city with rich football heritage and then a derby match at the iconic Wembley; two big occasions that can only help us on the road to the World Cup.

“While I know Wembley is our home, I also understand the importance of taking the team around the country when we are able to and the opportunity to experience playing at a famous old English stadium such as the City Ground is one we can all look forward to.”