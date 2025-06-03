Nantes star Simon open to move after Premier League interest

Moses Simon has disclosed he is happy at FC Nantes but has not ruled out the possibility of a move elsewhere.

After a string of impressive performances in Ligue 1, the talented winger has been linked with moves to Premier League side Everton, Olympique Marseille, and newly promoted Paris FC.

The Super Eagle is currently enjoying life with the eight-time French champions but has kept his future open.

"A club that respects you, that shows you love, of course you have to respect them and fight for them in return," Simon told SportsBoom.com.

"Nantes respect me a lot especially when I was injured, they were always there for me alongside their supporters.

"I have a lot of love and respect for the club, but like any player, I’m always open to new challenges in life.

"If I receive an offer and Nantes agree to it, I would definitely consider making a move. However, if the club decides not to accept any offers, I will fully respect my contract because I am still their player."