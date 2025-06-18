Myles Lewis-Skelly agrees new long-term Arsenal deal

Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly has reportedly agreed a new long-term deal with the club putting an end to speculation surrounding his future.

According to Arsenal reporter Charles Watts, an announcement is expected soon after the 18-year-old put pen to paper on a new deal.

Lewis-Skelly’s previous deal was set to expire at the end of next season and Real Madrid were understood to be interested in signing him as a free agent, much like they did with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Athletic reports that the England international’s new deal will see him earn a significant pay increase, making him one of the best paid youngsters on the planet.

He enjoyed a break-out season in 2024-25, making 39 appearances across all competitions as Mikel Arteta’s side finished second in the Premier League.