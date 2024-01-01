Tribal Football
Moyes unimpressed by West Ham defeat: A poor performance
David Moyes was left unimpressed by West Ham in defeat to Chelsea.

The Blues were comfortable 3-0 winners at London stadium in Saturday's early kickoff.

And former Hammers manager Moyes was left unimpressed by the performance.

In his pundit's role, Moyes said: "I thought it was a poor performance and they'll be disappointed, because we had a pretty good record against Chelsea at the London Stadium over the years.

"We've had difficulties at Stamford Bridge but at home we've been pretty good against them."

