£117 million man Morgan Rogers opened up on the influence new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso had on his decision to join the club.

Rogers, 23, is officially the most expensive British player in history, surpassing Elliot Anderson, who joined Man City for £116m just weeks ago.

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The England international put pen to paper on a six-year deal, with the option to extend by a further 12-months, at Stamford Bridge.

It’s been widely reported that Rogers decided to make the switch to Chelsea over Arsenal following conversations with new manager Alonso.

Speaking to the club’s in-house media team Rogers has now opened up on the influence Alonso had.

“I’ve had a few conversations with Xabi Alonso. It’s important for me to be here that I need to understand what the manager’s like, how he is, how he wants to operate," he said.

“It very much fits with the way I see the game, the way I want to play, to be me, be free, and express myself.

"Him being a part of that was a massive decision for me to be here."