Rogers, 23, is officially the most expensive British player in history, surpassing Elliot Anderson, who joined Man City for £116m just weeks ago.
The England international put pen to paper on a six-year deal, with the option to extend by a further 12-months, at Stamford Bridge.
It’s been widely reported that Rogers decided to make the switch to Chelsea over Arsenal following conversations with new manager Alonso.
Speaking to the club’s in-house media team Rogers has now opened up on the influence Alonso had.
“I’ve had a few conversations with Xabi Alonso. It’s important for me to be here that I need to understand what the manager’s like, how he is, how he wants to operate," he said.
“It very much fits with the way I see the game, the way I want to play, to be me, be free, and express myself.
"Him being a part of that was a massive decision for me to be here."