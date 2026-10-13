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'More Barcola plays the better he will become', insists Liverpool boss Iraola

'More Barcola plays the better he will become', insists Liverpool boss Iraola
'More Barcola plays the better he will become', insists Liverpool boss IraolaREUTERS

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has urged patience over the form of struggling star Bradley Barcola.

Barcola, 24, joined from PSG for a reported £123 million, including potential add-ons, over the summer as their replacement for Mohamed Salah.

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The Frenchman is yet to really find his feet at Anfield, however, with zero goals or assists in his first six games for the club.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with LASK on Wednesday (October 14), Iraola has backed Barcola to come good.

"We don't have a lot of time to train, we have to prepare with some videos, tactics and the ball outside a little, but we have to prioritise the freshness of the players,” he said.

"And especially playing four games in 10 days, we want to keep the legs in the game, but I think in cases like Bradley (Barcola) especially, the last one to arrive, the more he plays, the more connections with those around him and the better he'll become, yes."

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