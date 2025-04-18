'Monster' Tottenham loanee Luka Vuskovic eyes first-team next season

Tottenham loanee Luka Vuskovic is confident of making an impression when he makes his long awaited move to North London at the end of the season.

The 18-year-old signed from Croatian side Hajduk Split last summer before joining Westerlo on loan until he’s eligible to play for Tottenham.

Advertisement Advertisement

Regarded as one of the highest-rated young centre-backs in Europe, Vuskovic is eyeing a place in the Spurs first-team as early as next season.

In a recent interview, Vuskovic told L'Avenir "I think it's possible, even though there are already world-class players there, like Van de Ven or Romero.

“I want to move forward step by step: finish the season well in Westerlo, then make my place in Tottenham. Then we'll see what the future holds.

"I feel more and more confident match after match. My style of play? I am a strong defender, who still needs to improve aggressiveness in one to one situations.

“I work a lot with a personal coach, who focuses on my speed and explosiveness. But defending is not the thing I prefer in football. I also like to attack and score goals.

"I scored twice from the halfway line with Hajduk Split. I've always scored goals in my career, I love that too much. I intend to remain a defender, but I like to score on a corner or free kick."