Mikel Arteta makes Thomas Partey transfer confession

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted he want's midfielder Thomas Partey to stay and sign a new contract with the club.

The 31-year-old’s current deal in North London is set to expire at the end of the season and he is yet to sign an extension.

Advertisement Advertisement

Partey has expressed his desire to remain at Arsenal beyond the summer, and his manager appears to share his feelings.

Speaking to the press ahead of their final game of the season against Southampton, Arteta urged the club to get a deal done.

“Yes, I’d like Thomas Partey to stay and sign new deal”. He said.

“Consistency-wise, it’s been his best season. I think the way he’s played, performed, his availability has been exceptional & he’s a really important player for us”.

The defensive midfielder has established himself as a key player for Arteta this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in his 51 games across all competitions.