Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Mazraoui insists Rashford return could be like a new signing for Man United

Mazraoui insists Rashford return could be like a new signing for Man United
Mazraoui insists Rashford return could be like a new signing for Man United ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Ken Sutton

Man United defender Noussair Mazraoui believes the return of Marcus Rashford could be like a new signing following their penalty win in the friendly against Leeds on Wednesday (August 12).

It’s starting to look like Rashford, 28, will remain a Man United player and be reintegrated into the squad for 2026-27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The England international has returned to training for Michael Carrick’s side, but it was deemed too early for him to feature in the friendly against Leeds United in Dublin.

Speaking to ITV after the game, United defender Mazraoui backed Rashford and the club’s new signings to have a big impact.

"We have made some great signings. Rashford has come back, who can also be a big one in this season, if he, of course, does not leave. That's not up to me, of course,” he said.

"But anyways, yeah, of course, we have big signings, we made good signings, and yeah, the team is still strong and stronger. So yeah, we have to go and aim really high."

Mentions
Marcus RashfordNoussair MazraouiManchester UnitedLeedsPremier League