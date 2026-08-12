Mazraoui insists Rashford return could be like a new signing for Man United

Man United defender Noussair Mazraoui believes the return of Marcus Rashford could be like a new signing following their penalty win in the friendly against Leeds on Wednesday (August 12).

It’s starting to look like Rashford, 28, will remain a Man United player and be reintegrated into the squad for 2026-27.

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The England international has returned to training for Michael Carrick’s side, but it was deemed too early for him to feature in the friendly against Leeds United in Dublin.

Speaking to ITV after the game, United defender Mazraoui backed Rashford and the club’s new signings to have a big impact.

"We have made some great signings. Rashford has come back, who can also be a big one in this season, if he, of course, does not leave. That's not up to me, of course,” he said.

"But anyways, yeah, of course, we have big signings, we made good signings, and yeah, the team is still strong and stronger. So yeah, we have to go and aim really high."