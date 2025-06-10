Mayor of Melbourne demands Tottenham re-hire Ange Postecoglou

The major of Melbourne has accused Tottenham of being 'allergic to silverware' following their decision to sack manager Ange Postecoglou.

The 59-year-old was let go by Spurs despite ending their 17-year trophy drought with a 1-0 win over Man United in the Europa League final.

In the end, it was Tottenham’s domestic form that cost Postecoglou his job, with his side finishing in 17th with 22 defeats in their 38 Premier League games.

Brenford boss Thomas Frank looks set to take over, but mayor of Melbourne, Nicholas Reece, believes Postecoglou should be reinstated.

Posting on Instagram, Reece said: "On behalf of the people of Melbourne, and Premier League fans around the world, I call on Tottenham Hotspur to reconsider its decision to sack coach Ange Postecoglou.

“Never underestimate Ange’s determination to win, and his ability to carry teams to greatness. We have seen this time again over his career. This year Tottenham made history by winning the Europa League trophy - its first such win in 17 years.

“We will see further trophies if Ange is given the chance. Don’t let Tottenham be known as the team that is allergic to silverware."