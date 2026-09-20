Matheus Nunes calls on Man City to seize on Arsenal's slip up

Manchester City have the chance to go into the international break with a three-point lead over defending champions Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners' 100% start to the campaign was ended by a shock 3-0 loss on the road at Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend and that gives Enzo Maresca a huge boost ahead of hosting Sunderland.

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City have won all four top-flight games so far, and sit level on 12 points with Mikel Arteta's team, but they lead the rankings based on goal difference.

Ahead of the clash with Regis Les Bris' Black Cats, Portugal star Matheus Nunes called on his teammates to punish Arsenal's slip up at the AMEX Stadium.

"We know how other games have gone. This is the last game before the international break, so we want to finish well.

"Everyone has been brilliant since the new manager arrived. The group is very united, but we are still getting to know the new players a little bit.

"Sunderland have very good players, when we played them last season it was very tough, and this will be no different."