Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Bayern Munich ready to rescue Florian Wirtz from Liverpool

Steven Gerrard 'scared' by JJ Gabriel's Man United exit demand

Man United lineup v Fulham: Confirmed team news as both managers need a win

Man City lineup v Sunderland: Confirmed team news as Maresca considers Doku recall

Most read on Flashscore News

Kylian Mbappe leaves Nike for On as Federer-backed brand ramps up football project

Magnificent Salah fires hat-trick as Trabzonspor crush champions Galatasaray

New France boss Zidane announces first squad, Mbappe confirmed as captain

Mane and Diatta miss out as Patrick Vieira names first Senegal squad

Matheus Nunes calls on Man City to seize on Arsenal's slip up

Manchester City defender Matheus Nunes.
Manchester City defender Matheus Nunes.Profimedia

Manchester City have the chance to go into the international break with a three-point lead over defending champions Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners' 100% start to the campaign was ended by a shock 3-0 loss on the road at Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend and that gives Enzo Maresca a huge boost ahead of hosting Sunderland.

Advertisement
Advertisement

City have won all four top-flight games so far, and sit level on 12 points with Mikel Arteta's team, but they lead the rankings based on goal difference.

Ahead of the clash with Regis Les Bris' Black Cats, Portugal star Matheus Nunes called on his teammates to punish Arsenal's slip up at the AMEX Stadium.

"We know how other games have gone. This is the last game before the international break, so we want to finish well.

"Everyone has been brilliant since the new manager arrived. The group is very united, but we are still getting to know the new players a little bit. 

"Sunderland have very good players, when we played them last season it was very tough, and this will be no different."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMatheus NunesEnzo MarescaManchester City

Related Articles

Man City lineup v Sunderland: Confirmed team news as Maresca considers Doku recall

Man City boss Maresca expecting 'toughest game of the season' against Sunderland

Enzo Maresca defends VAR officials after Man City benefit against Man Utd in derby clash