Marli Salmon signs first professional contract with Arsenal: It means a lot to me!

Marli Salmon has penned his first professional contract with Arsenal this week as the club reward the teenager.

The 17 year old joined Arsenal in 2019 aged nine and has since converted from an attacker to a defender as he progressed through the academy.

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Arsenal have placed a lot of faith in young talent over the past few years under manager Mikel Arteta.

In fact, Salmon’s FA Cup start away to Mansfield Town in the fourth round last season, alongside Max Dowman, made the Gunners the first Premier League side to start a competitive match with two players aged 16 or under in any competition.

Now, the North London side have handed one of their brightest prospects a fresh deal on his 17th birthday, a deal the youngster is over the moon with.

"It means a lot to me. A lot of hard work went into this, a lot of ups and downs, but I'm so proud.

"I think it's a proud moment for my family as well, I think it's a reward for them as well, because they put so much time and effort into me. It's proof of their hard work as much as mine."

"I was an attacker in those days (when he was younger), so it was a bit different, but it was good.

"It sounds kind of clichéd but it's a lot of ups and downs, a lot of tough times. Sometimes you really go through adversity, but it's built me to the person I am today, so I'm thankful for it."

"I'm looking forward to attacking the season. I gave myself a good start, so let's see what it holds."

The defender stands at 6ft 2in and represented England at youth level, including U16 and U17. He could play a role this season in cup games under Arteta as he grows into an exceptional player.