Maresca warns unhappy fans: This Chelsea not the same as the old one

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has urged fans to keep faith with the players.

Ahead of Friday night's clash with Brighton, Maresca conceded today's Chelsea isn't the one they supported in the past.

Advertisement Advertisement

"The fans are 100 per cent fair and 100 per cent correct," said Maresca. "I grew up watching Chelsea winning many games and competitions, but this Chelsea is not the same as that one, because we are not ready to compete in four competitions in one season at this moment.

"I can completely understand the fans, because it's normal that they think in that way when you have seen your club over the years competing for titles. Our goal, our duty, is to bring this club to compete in four competitions and try to win four competitions.

"I’m confident we will get there. I have said many times that this club can compete for titles for the next five or 10 years, no doubt. In this moment we are in the process of arriving in that position, but we are not ready after six months together.

"We are all ambitious. I try to be ambitious every day, I try to convince the players every day that this club belongs somewhere different to where we are now, and the fans have to trust that we are in the right process.

"Our fans are amazing and we need our fans. We understand them, because this club should be fighting for important titles every season. For a while we have not been doing that, but we are going to bring this club again to compete for them.

"But this is not something that you can reach in six months. You need to go step by step."