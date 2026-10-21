Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Nigeria beat Puerto Rico to revive U17 World Cup hopes

How Da Cruz compares with previous Kaizer Chiefs coaches?

All Time Ballon d’Or nominees announced including Messi, Ronaldo, Cruyff, Platini and R9

Real Madrid press English giants for Super League compensation

Most read on Flashscore News

Champions League LIVE: Man Utd visiting Como as Lille host Galatasaray in early games

Salah scores again to fire Trabzonspor to big win over Besiktas

Chinese badminton star ends career under very bizarre circumstances

'I need to find way back to myself': Elina Svitolina divorcing Gael Monfils

Maresca confirms Haaland & Gvardiol injury update ahead of Aston Villa trip

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.Profimedia

Manchester City bounced back to winning ways with a resounding 5-1 UEFA Champions League victory over AEK Athens featuring a hat trick from Phil Foden.

City have won all seven Premier League games played so far this season under new boss Enzo Maresca, but a UCL loss at home to defending champions PSG was a negative blow, and he wanted a reaction.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Maresca opted to rest several key players against the Greek side, with Erlng Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Marc Guehi all remaining as unused substitutes, ahead of travelling to Aston Villa on October 24th.

The short turnaround in between focuses more attention on Maresca's changes and he confirmed Haaland is OK to face Villa, and so is Josko Gvardiol, who suffered an injury in the warm up.

"Haaland will be OK to start on Saturday. We had five, six players on the bench that were ready to go on, but at the same time they had rest which is good! And yeah, happy with that!

"Josko he is also OK. He had a small problem in the warm-up in his back, but he could play and he was OK."

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Premier LeagueEnzo MarescaErling HaalandJosko GvardiolAston VillaManchester CityAEK

Related Articles

Maresca names Guehi as a future Man City captain: "There are different kind of leaders"

Man City vs AEK Athens: Confirmed team news as Maresca aims to bounce back from PSG defeat

Semenyo out for two months! Huge blow as Maresca confirms injury & Haaland update