Maresca confirms Haaland & Gvardiol injury update ahead of Aston Villa trip

Manchester City bounced back to winning ways with a resounding 5-1 UEFA Champions League victory over AEK Athens featuring a hat trick from Phil Foden.

City have won all seven Premier League games played so far this season under new boss Enzo Maresca, but a UCL loss at home to defending champions PSG was a negative blow, and he wanted a reaction.

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Maresca opted to rest several key players against the Greek side, with Erlng Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Marc Guehi all remaining as unused substitutes, ahead of travelling to Aston Villa on October 24th.

The short turnaround in between focuses more attention on Maresca's changes and he confirmed Haaland is OK to face Villa, and so is Josko Gvardiol, who suffered an injury in the warm up.

"Haaland will be OK to start on Saturday. We had five, six players on the bench that were ready to go on, but at the same time they had rest which is good! And yeah, happy with that!

"Josko he is also OK. He had a small problem in the warm-up in his back, but he could play and he was OK."