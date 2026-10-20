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Maresca names Guehi as a future Man City captain: "There are different kind of leaders"

Maresca names Guehi as a future Man City captain: "There are different kind of leaders"
Maresca names Guehi as a future Man City captain: "There are different kind of leaders"Action Images via Reuters

Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca has suggested that Marc Guehi could be a future leader at the club.

Guehi signed for City from Crystal Palace in a deal worth an initial £20M during the January transfer window as he commited himself to the side until 2031.

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The England star has since established himself under Maresca, making ten appearances so far and even grabbing a goal and an assist.

Maresca has since included him in City's leadership group alongside Rúben Dias, Erling Haaland and Gianluigi Donnarumma as he believes Guehi could be a future captain at the club.

"It's very easy to speak about Marc, because he's a fantastic guy, fantastic human being," Maresca said this week. "Very humble. Probably didn't see himself as a leader, but for us, he's one of the leaders."

"There are different kind of leaders. There are ones that need to talk more, he's quite a quiet leader. But he has all the characteristics to be a leader. "He's one of the four captains, but for sure in the future he could be the captain."

Guehi commented on him becoming a leader in the past and brushed off such a suggestion:

"It's funny, I don't see myself as a leader. "It's always the opinions of others, and how they see me. I respect that massively. It's more just me being me, trying to set an example now the light is on me.

"As the years go by, I am trying to learn those little nuances to leadership, which can be difficult, but it's a learning process and it's very enjoyable."

The 26 year old has started all seven of City's Premier League games so far this season as the club sit top of the Premier League. He could next feature against AEK Athens in the Champions League later tonight as he leads the side in defense once more.

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Premier LeagueMarc GuehiEnzo MarescaGianluigi DonnarummaErling HaalandRuben DiasManchester City

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