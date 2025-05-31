Marco Silva emerges as 'strong contender' to become new Juventus manager

Fulham manager Marco Silva has reportedly emerged as a 'strong contender' to become the new Juventus manager.

According to Sky Italia, the 47-year-old is high on the shortlist as Juventus continue their search for a new permanent manager.

Several reports had suggested Juve were hopeful of luring Antonio Conte back to the club, but he will now remain with Scudetto winners Napoli.

The Italian giants appointed Igor Tudor as their interim manager following the dismissal of Thiago Motta back in March.

Tudor is unlikely to be retained beyond the upcoming Club World Cup, however, despite him turning things around and securing Champions League football.

Gazetta dello Sport and other Italian outlets have also linked Roberto Mancini, Stefano Pioli and Bruno Genesio to the job.