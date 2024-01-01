Man Utd ponder turning to Chelsea defender Chalobah

Manchester United are weighing up a move for transfer-listed Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

Outstanding last season for the Blues, Chalobah has been told to find himself a new club by management. The homespun talent has been left in London during the squad's tour of the US.

The Independent says United are now eyeing the defender.

Chalobah is seen as an alternative to Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich) or Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton).

Chelsea are seeking £30m to sell Chalobah this summer. His deal runs to 2028.