Man Utd defender De Ligt hopes performance silences critics
Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt hopes his goal and performance in victory at Southampton silences his critics.

De Ligt was heavily criticised after defeat at Liverpool a fortnight ago.

"It was a really important victory. Obviously today, after all the things that were said about the club and our team after Liverpool, we wanted to hit back and I think we did that today," said the Dutchmand.

"You try to minimise (the criticism) as much as possible.

"It is clear that you hear some things, but not everything, and you have to try to minimize that."

