Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Man Utd cutting close to quarter of their workforce

Man Utd cutting close to quarter of their workforce
Premier League giants Manchester United are cutting close to a quarter of their workforce
Premier League giants Manchester United are cutting close to a quarter of their workforceAction Plus
Man United are cutting hundreds of jobs to save money with "bloated" roles

The Red Devils are undergoing redundancies of up to 250 staff members this month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

United director Sir Dave Brailsford, per the BBC, led a review of the club’s operations over the past few months.

New investors INEOS have come to the conclusion that many departments are bloated.

These cost cutting measures are seen as necessary for the club to be turned around.

United have 1,150 full-time members of staff, which is more than any Premier League club.

Interim chief executive Jean-Claude Blanc gave out the news to staff in a meeting.

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester United