Man Utd captain Fernandes talks Amorim system; Ten Hag demise

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes says the players are to blame for the sacking of manager Erik ten Hag.

Fernandes was asked about Ruben Amorim's arrival at today's Europa League media conference for Thursday's clash with Bodo/Glimt.

He said, "If you change a manager mid-season it is because things are not going as you want. If things are not going as you want, everyone has to take the blame. As I have said before, it is easier to get rid of a manager than 15 or 20 players.

"You always have to adapt to different ideas and different systems. You always have to adapt. It is not difficult for me to attack in different positions. I try to have an understanding of the game, as being the captain the manager can give the message from the bench to the pitch. Having the knowledge of every position, knowing the movements, is also in my role."

On adapting to Amorim's system, Fernandes added: "I think it could be worse for the younger players because for me, I know what the Sporting players were doing. I wasn't reading what the manager was doing there; I was watching their games.

"When I go to the national team, sometimes we play with a back-three, sometimes I play as a No.10, sometimes I play wide. You always have to move. I don't think age should be a problem, either older or younger. It is about carrying the most you can from the dynamics. As the manager has said, you do not need to overthink things, you just need to know you have a base and a foundation."