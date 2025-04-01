Man United wonderkid Chido Obi backed to become 'one of the world's greatest strikers'

Man United defender Leny Yoro has backed fellow youngster Chido Obi to become 'one of the world's greatest strikers' after breaking into the first team.

The 17-year-old has been on fire for Man United’s academy sides, scoring 15 goals in 18 games across the various youth levels, earning him a place in the first-team squad.

Advertisement Advertisement

Obi has since made four appearances for Ruben Amorim’s side across all competitions, including 26 minutes in the Premier League.

Yoro, 19, is clearly impressed with his teammate, lauding him as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe.

Speaking to TipsBladet, the defender said: "Chido is talented. He can become one of the world’s best strikers in my opinion, if he continues his development. He scores a lot of goals and is a good boy, so I also hope that he will become one of the best.

“He has had his chance in a few games, and I, of course, hope that he will soon open his goal account in the first team. That will help the team.”