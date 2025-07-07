Man United pull out of access-all-areas Amazon documentary

Man United have reportedly ended talks with Amazon over a potential access-all-areas documentary next season.

According to The Athletic, the club decided against doing it as it could distract from the progress of the first team.

Advertisement Advertisement

United endured their worst ever Premier League season in 2024-25, ending the campaign down in 15th with just 42 points and 11 wins from their 38 games.

The report adds that United spent several months trying to negotiate a deal with Amazon towards the end of last season.

Amazon were understood to be willing to pay more than £10million to include Ruben Amorim’s side in their ‘All or Nothing’ series.

Fellow Premier League giants Arsenal, Man City, and Tottenham have all previously been featured in the documentary.