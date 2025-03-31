Man United name Antony price tag ahead of summer overhaul

Man United will demand a fee of around £40 million for winger Antony as they seek to sell ten squad players as part of a major summer overhaul.

According to a report the I paper, Man United are ‘confident’ they can get a fee of £40 million for the 25-year-old after his impressive loan at Real Betis.

Antony has scored four goals and providing four assists in his 12 games across all competitions since making the switch to Spain, and has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid.

The report adds that the Brazilian could be one of ten players set to leave Ruben Amorim’s side in the summer as they seek to improve upon what has been a dismal season.

Amorim was only able to bring in Patrick Dorgu in January, and has failed to turn the club’s fortunes around since replacing Erik ten Hag.

United remain in the second half of the Premier League table, sitting in 13th with 37 points from their 29 games.