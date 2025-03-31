Man United mull over move for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo

Man United are said to be interested in bringing Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo to the Premier League in the upcoming transfer window.

Per Spanish outlet Fichajes, Man United are hoping to sign the 26-year-old in the summer for a reported fee of around €60 million (£50m).

Araujo signed a new deal with Barcelona earlier in the season, reducing his release clause with the club said to be interested in selling the defender.

The centre-back has missed a large chunk of this season having picked up an injury during Uruguay’s Copa America campaign last summer.

Araujo was close to joining Juventus in January but ultimately stayed with Hansi Flick’s free-scoring side.