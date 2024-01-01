Man City youngster Lewis: Pep would've been unhappy

Manchester City youngster Rico Lewis admits Pep Guardiola would've been unhappy with the way he played for England against Finland.

Lewis often stepped into midfield from fullback during the 2-0 Nations League win.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked how Guardiola would've taken that, Lewis said: “No, I think Pep would have a bit of a go at me if I did that, because he obviously wants to be so controlled. It was just in the moment.

"You can always trust your teammates on the other side to deal with it if something happens.”

Lewis also said of England caretaker coach Lee Carsley: “He wants us to be as good as we can.

“He does his best to get the best out of all of us. It’s a lot of freedom, but it’s not just freedom — there’s a lot of structure to it as well. We’ve got the balance right, and everyone is enjoying their football.”