Man City want £63 million rated 'keeper to replace Ederson

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly run out of patience with Ederson and the club have already identified their preferred replacement.

The 31-year-old has had a remarkable fall from grace over the past couple of seasons, going from Man City’s undisputed number one to competing with Stefan Ortega.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ederson has had several injury issues throughout the campaign, and Guardiola has reportedly run out of patience with the Brazilian.

According to the Mirror, FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa has been identified as City’s preferred option to replace Ederson.

Costa is understood to have a £63 million buy-out clause in his existing deal that expires in the summer of 2027.

City are said to be reluctant to pay such a high fee but remain confident of signing the Portugal international for a fee of around £50 million in the summer.