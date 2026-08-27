Man City lineup v Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news as Maresca faces Bouaddi debut call

Manchester City head to Crystal Palace in the Premier League's Friday night fixture on August 28th.

Enzo Maresca sealed a 2-1 comeback win in his top-flight debut as City boss last weekend as late goals from Marc Guehi and Josko Gvardiol snatched an Etihad victory over Bournemouth.

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A trip to Selhurst Park is his first away assignment at the helm - and he failed to beat Palace in three games in charge of Chelsea - but the Eagles slipped to a 2-0 loss at Everton in their own season opener.

Man City team news v Crystal Palace

Maresca offered an upbeat assessment on club record signing Elliot Anderson, who was forced off on 63 minutes against Bournemouth, with the England international passed fit to travel.

Anderson is 'fully fit' with cramp the reason for his withdrawal. Maresca also confirmed Ayyoub Bouaddi could see some minutes, after completing an £86M move from Lille earlier this week, but the Morocco international is expected to start on the bench.

Marc Guehi caught the eye in midfield against the Cherries, and could stay there as he faces a tense return to his former club, with Matheus Nunes and Rayan Cherki expected to replace Rico Lewis and Nico O'Reilly.

Man City predicted XI v Crystal Palace

Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Khusanov, Gvardiol; Anderson, Guehi; Semenyo, Cherki, Foden; Haaland.

Key Stat

City won 3-0 home and away against Palace last season and Erling Haaland has scored in each of his four Premier League trips to Selhurst Park.