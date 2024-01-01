Man City could be hit by multiple points penalties

Manchester City may be hit with points deductions across multiple seasons if they are found guilty by the Premier League.

That is the view of some figures high up in English football, who have given their views on the situation.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pep Guardiola's side have won the last four Premier League titles, but are being charged with 115 breaches of financial rules dating back more than a decade.

According to The Telegraph, a penalty proposed by one figure is that City are given huge points penalties over several seasons to derail their title charges in the medium term.

Such an action would be unprecedented, as teams are rarely given penalties across more than one season.

Another option would be to punish City with multiple relegations, which has been done in the past to teams found guilty of serious financial issues.