Man City appeal: When is the hearing and when could ruling be confirmed?

Manchester City formally appealed on 1st October against the verdict that found the club guilty of all charges related to breaches of the Premier League's financial rules. But when will their appeal hearing be, and when can we finally expect a ruling on the matter?

Manchester City were found guilty of all charges relating ‌to breaches of the league's financial rules over nine seasons from 2009 to 2018, as ‌well as three out of four charges concerning failures to cooperate with the ‌investigation, on 29th September.

Advertisement Advertisement

On 2nd October, the club announced that they had lodged their appeal against the verdict the evening prior, and a day ahead of the deadline to do so.

But what happens next? When is the appeal hearing? And when can we expect a ruling on the matter? Below is everything you need to know.

What is the appeal process?

The appeal will be heard in private by an independent three-member appeal board appointed by the chair of the ⁠league's Judicial Panel. This board will review the original verdict, but will not rehear the case.

The board can dismiss the appeal, allow it, refer the case back to the league commission for further consideration or alter any sanctions imposed.

A decision by the appeal board is final and cannot be challenged further except in some limited circumstances.

The board's decision could involve handing down sanctions ranging from points deductions to huge fines, relegation or the stripping of titles won in the period concerned.

It should be noted that City could separately appeal against any sanctions handed down.

General view of the Etihad Stadium, home of Manchester City Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith

When is the hearing and how long is it?

The Premier League's new 'fast-track rules' state that an appeal hearing must be ⁠held within 12 weeks ​of an appeal being lodged.

Given the appeal was lodged on 1st October, that puts Christmas Eve (24th December) as the deadline for a hearing, meaning we can expect the board to meet before that date.

The appeal can only last five days, and those five days can only be in one block.

City, however, are expected to argue that the fast-track rules were not ‌in place when they were originally charged in February 2023, so this could push the date of the hearing out further.

When will a ruling be made?

As per the Premier League rules, a decision on the appeal is due within 30 days of the end of the hearing.

Assuming the hearing is not further delayed and is held before Christmas, the hearing should end before the end of December 2026.

That means a ruling on the matter should be made before the end of January 2027, at the latest, assuming the fast-track rules are upheld.