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Man City announce new five-year contract for Jeremy Doku

Doku has penned a new deal with Man City
Doku has penned a new deal with Man CityČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Xia Bohan

Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku signed a five-year contract extension with the Premier League club on Thursday.

Doku has developed into one of the most dynamic forwards in the Premier League since joining from French club Rennes in 2023.

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The 24-year-old has scored 22 goals and provided 34 assists in 131 games for City, helping the club win the Premier League, the Club World Cup, the FA Cup and the League Cup.

Doku has earned 48 caps for Belgium and featured for his country at the recent World Cup.

Keeping Doku in Manchester until at least 2031 is a major boost for new City boss Enzo Maresca ahead of the Premier League campaign, which starts on August 21.

Maresca has replaced Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium and Doku said the Italian's style of play was instrumental in his decision to commit his long-term future to City.

"I have loved my time at City so far, so to have the opportunity to stay for longer is a fantastic feeling," Doku said.

"This club means so much to me – I have developed as both a player and a person. I feel settled here, and I know I am improving every day because of the work the staff here do.

"With Enzo here now I am really excited about the new season. His style of football is the kind we love, so that's exciting for the players."

City director of football Hugo Viana added: "Jeremy is a huge talent whose improvement since joining us in 2023 is clear for all to see.

"He has a special dynamic. He has the right characteristics for what we are looking for in a winger. He really does bring a special quality to our team.

"He deserves this new deal, and I know he will continue his improvement in the coming months and years."

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