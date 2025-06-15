Man City ace Rayan Cherki outlines Ballon d'Or ambitions

Man City newbie Rayan Cherki has set his sights on winning the most prestigious individual award in football now he's made the move to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old joined Pep Guardiola’s side for a reported fee of around £30 million coming off the most prolific season of his short career.

Cherki was key for Lyon, scoring 12 goals and providing 20 assists in his 44 appearances across all competitions for the French giants.

He’s now looking to the future and has his eye on winning the Ballon d’Or with Man City, referencing new teammate Rodri’s win.

Cherki said: "When you see Rodri, he won the Ballon d'Or here. It's clear that with Manchester City it's possible and I am here for this. I want to win and I think Manchester City wants to win it all. For me that's better."