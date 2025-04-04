Tribal Football
Most Read
Berta set for 11 player sale including Sterling and Partey as Arsenal make huge changes
Milla urges Real Madrid to sell Vinicius Jr to bankroll team rebuild
Solskjaer absolves Besiktas players after Turkish Cup exit
Napoli midfielder McTominay: I rarely played in best position at Man Utd

Lopetegui rumours for Ramos' Monterrey cooled

Carlos Volcano
Lopetegui rumours for Ramos' Monterrey cooled
Lopetegui rumours for Ramos' Monterrey cooledAction Plus
Talk of former West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui moving to Mexico has been played down.

Lopetegui has been linked with Sergio Ramos' Monterrey this week, where he would replace Martin Demichelis.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Spanish reporter Julio Suarez, on El Chiringuito, states Lopetegui isn't interested in the job.

Suarez is reporting the former Real Madrid and Spain coach favours staying in England and finding a new job in the Premier League.

After quitting Wolves last season, Lopetegui lasted less than six months with West Ham before being axed and replaced by Graham Potter.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLopetegui JulenMonterreyWest HamReal MadridFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Di Canio on Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid: I can't blame him
Berta and Arsenal in agreement over Athletic Bilbao star Nico
McCoist: Fernandes will leave Man Utd