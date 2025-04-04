Lopetegui rumours for Ramos' Monterrey cooled

Talk of former West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui moving to Mexico has been played down.

Lopetegui has been linked with Sergio Ramos' Monterrey this week, where he would replace Martin Demichelis.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Spanish reporter Julio Suarez, on El Chiringuito, states Lopetegui isn't interested in the job.

Suarez is reporting the former Real Madrid and Spain coach favours staying in England and finding a new job in the Premier League.

After quitting Wolves last season, Lopetegui lasted less than six months with West Ham before being axed and replaced by Graham Potter.