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Liverpool unmoved on Mac Allister contract stance

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.
Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.Profimedia

Liverpool are not expected to intensify contract extension talks with midfield star Alexis Mac Allister in the coming months.

Speaking in September, Mac Allister openly admitted he was “very, very sad”  Liverpool had not offered him a new deal, as the Reds handed fellow midfielders Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai new contracts earlier this year.

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Liverpool still have him under contract until 2028, but with just two years left, there is growing speculation over what the future holds with Real Madrid long-term admirers of the Argentinian.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion playmaker has benefitted from playing in a more advanced role under Andon Iraola, with three UEFA Champions League goals scored so far in 2026/27.

Mac Allister has admitted the new boss is bringing a new level to his game, but the club are holding back on a formal contract offer, as they wait to see if his form is maintained for the full campaign.

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