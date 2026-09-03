Liverpool’s next midfield move could be focused on Chelsea target, Flashscore reveals

Liverpool are expected to strengthen their midfield in 2027

Liverpool resisted the temptation to add another midfielder during the summer transfer window, but that decision should not be mistaken for a lack of planning.

Behind the scenes, the club are already considering how the midfield could evolve across the next two transfer windows, with recruitment staff continuing to assess profiles who could become relevant to Andoni Iraola’s squad.

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One name to watch is Lamine Camara.

Liverpool are being linked with the Monaco midfielder following the collapse of his proposed £47 million move to Chelsea.

Sources have confirmed that Liverpool scouts have watched Camara closely, while recruitment staff have documented his profile and assessed how he could fit into the team.

There is not currently a suggestion that Liverpool are formally preparing a move, but Camara is expected to be among the names discussed as the club looks further ahead.

The big question for Liverpool is how their midfield develops over the next 12 months.

And one of the storylines likely to influence that thinking is Alexis Mac Allister’s future. The Argentina international has been tracked by Real Madrid, and there is a feeling among some insiders that interest could begin to gather pace in 2027.

Liverpool will not necessarily have to sell Mac Allister, but the possibility of increased interest means the club have to plan for different scenarios.

That is where a player such as Camara could become relevant.

Liverpool’s decision to leave the midfield without another senior addition this summer was also influenced by their desire to give Trey Nyoni opportunities. When Curtis Jones left, the club decided against directly replacing him, creating a pathway for Nyoni to take on more minutes this season.

The 19-year-old will therefore have a chance to make a case for himself and how he performs when those opportunities arrive will be an important part of Liverpool’s assessment.

But even if Nyoni takes his chance, Liverpool can still be expected to examine the midfield market.

The club’s recruitment process is increasingly about anticipating needs rather than reacting to them.

Camara is a name worth monitoring, particularly given the work already done on his playing profile.