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Liverpool's famous 'This Is Anfield' sign fetches huge price at auction

Liverpool's famous 'This Is Anfield' sign fetches huge price at auction
Liverpool's famous 'This Is Anfield' sign fetches huge price at auctionhorst friedrichs / Alamy / Profimedia

Liverpool's original 'This Is Anfield" sign was sold for an incredible £115,000 at auction.

First installed by legendary Liverpool manager Bill Shankly in 1972, there have been three different iterations of the famous sign.

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Hanging above the tunnel as players enter and exit the Anfield pitch, it’s been seen in player announcements and other club media for decades.

The piece of Liverpool history was listed for auction through BUDDS and was expected to be sold for £15,000.

However, it fetched more than seven times that amount on Wednesday (September 9), closing at a winning bid of £115,000.

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