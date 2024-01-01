Liverpool looking to improve in vital positions during the summer window

Liverpool looking to improve in vital positions during the summer window

Liverpool have discussed the positions where they want to strengthen their squad.

The Anfield club are said to be looking at signing a defender, holding midfielder, and winger.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Athletic, the Reds see these three positions as key to bolstering manager Arne Slot’s group.

The idea is to add more youthful talent, given many of their key players are still on the older side.

The incomings may also depend on who is sold, as the likes of Darwin Nunez have been linked with moves away from the club.

The futures of Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are also slightly up in the air.