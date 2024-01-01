Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Koeman urged to end international career of Liverpool captain Van Dijk
Bellingham's England teammates angered by personal Euros advertising campaign
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra

Liverpool looking to improve in vital positions during the summer window

Liverpool looking to improve in vital positions during the summer window
Liverpool looking to improve in vital positions during the summer window
Liverpool looking to improve in vital positions during the summer windowAction Plus
Liverpool have discussed the positions where they want to strengthen their squad.

The Anfield club are said to be looking at signing a defender, holding midfielder, and winger.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Athletic, the Reds see these three positions as key to bolstering manager Arne Slot’s group.

The idea is to add more youthful talent, given many of their key players are still on the older side.

The incomings may also depend on who is sold, as the likes of Darwin Nunez have been linked with moves away from the club.

The futures of Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are also slightly up in the air.

Mentions
van Dijk VirgilNunez DarwinSalah MohamedLiverpoolReal MadridPremier LeagueFootball Transfers