Liverpool keeper Kelleher concedes Ireland howler

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher committed a howler on international duty.

The shot stopper is in line for a massive opportunity at club level in the next few weeks.

Reds shot stopper Alisson Becker is injured for a few weeks and will miss a handful of matches.

However, Kelleher had a weekend to forget on Republic of Ireland duty against Greece.

He came far off his line to clear a ball, but gifted the ball to Petros Mantalos 30 yards out from goal.

The forward stood up the keeper and eventually rounded him to tap into an empty net.

Greece won the Nations League tie 2-0 on the night.