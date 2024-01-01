Liverpool keeper Alisson full of praise for "uncomplicated" Slot

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson admits he's been quickly won over by manager Arne Slot.

Alisson is yet to concede this season with Liverpool having won their three opening Premier League games.

He told the club's website: "His ideas are not that complicated. He is a really smart manager – not only in terms of the way he thinks about football, but also in terms of implementing his ideas. It's really clear.

"The messages are really clear, so for us players it's not that complicated, and I think that's what we show on the pitch. Now we gain confidence from doing the things he asks us to do.

"But he demands hard work from us, and we just have to keep going. The players' responses on the pitch are incredible."