Tribal Football
Most Read
Cassano: Napoli know Osimhen much better than Lukaku
Man Utd set to hold talks with French star this week
REVEALED: The reason for Boehly, Eghbali Chelsea blow-up
Antony pushing to leave Man Utd and join Mourinho at Fenerbahce

Liverpool keeper Alisson full of praise for "uncomplicated" Slot

Liverpool keeper Alisson full of praise for "uncomplicated" Slot
Liverpool keeper Alisson full of praise for "uncomplicated" Slot
Liverpool keeper Alisson full of praise for "uncomplicated" SlotAction Plus
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson admits he's been quickly won over by manager Arne Slot.

Alisson is yet to concede this season with Liverpool having won their three opening Premier League games.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told the club's website: "His ideas are not that complicated. He is a really smart manager – not only in terms of the way he thinks about football, but also in terms of implementing his ideas. It's really clear.

"The messages are really clear, so for us players it's not that complicated, and I think that's what we show on the pitch. Now we gain confidence from doing the things he asks us to do.

"But he demands hard work from us, and we just have to keep going. The players' responses on the pitch are incredible."

Mentions
Premier LeagueAlissonLiverpool