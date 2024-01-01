Liverpool fullback Bradley: I was playing better last season, but...

Liverpool fullback Conor Bradley admits he was playing better last season.

However, Bradley insists there's time to force himself into manager Arne Slot's plans.

"Probably not as good as last year, yet, but we've only just started," Bradley told BBC Sport NI.

"It's been really good as well. I feel like I've learnt a lot from the new manager.

"I've really enjoyed it and hopefully we can add some trophies come the end of the season as well."

He added, "They are two different people but I have really enjoyed working under the new gaffer.

"I've learnt a lot from him and it's been really good. Long may that continue.

"I'm still young, I'm only 21. I know I'm not the complete player and I still have loads of places I can improve.

"As long as I keep working hard, in the gym and on the pitch every day, I can only get better and hopefully I'll continue to do that."