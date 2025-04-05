Liverpool emerge as 'serious contenders' to sign 23-goal striker

Liverpool have reportedly emerged as 'serious contenders' to sign Lille forward Jonathan David in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Empire of the Kop, Liverpool are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old who will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Liverpool are hoping to bolster their attacking line-up amid uncertainty surrounding the future of their two current strikers, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

It’s understood Arne Slot views the Canada international as the perfect addition to help reduce the reliance on top scorer Mohamed Salah.

Several other Premier League sides have an interest in the striker, with Chelsea, Tottenham, Man United, Arsenal, and West Ham all eager to secure his services.