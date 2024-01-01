Liverpool captain Van Dijk: The media made a big deal out of it

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says he's targeting the 2026 World Cup with Holland.

The Oranje had cast doubts on his international future after the Euros this past summer.

But following victory over Bosnia yesterday, Van Dijk stated: "I'm here, so I don't think it's wise to rehash what I thought after the European Championship. I think it says a lot that I'm here.

"Things have been going really well the last few weeks.

"Because all sorts of things came out. The media made a big deal out of it after the match against England. I didn't say anything about it after that."

Van Dijk received a personal visit from coach Ronal Koeman in Liverpool.

"I think that's more than normal. We were going to analyse the European Championship anyway, what went well and what didn't. Also personally. We had a very good conversation."

"What makes me want to continue? The confidence of the national coach. But I also know that I am more than good enough. I am captain and a constant factor at Liverpool. I try to maintain that and persevere. Physically I feel excellent."