Liverpool captain Van Dijk raking in millions from image rights

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is earning millions from his image rights.

The Dutchman's private company has raked in a staggering £12m over the course of it's life, says The Sun.

And just this past year, Van Dijk has earned £3m.

The defender is on £350,000-a-week at Liverpool and his off-field earnings earn him around a further £60,000-a-week on top.

Van Dijk organised his image rights company in May 2017, just months before he left Southampton for the Reds.