Liverpool captain Van Dijk raking in millions from image rights

Paul Vegas
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is earning millions from his image rights.

The Dutchman's private company has raked in a staggering £12m over the course of it's life, says The Sun.

And just this past year, Van Dijk has earned £3m.

The defender is on £350,000-a-week at Liverpool and his off-field earnings earn him around a further £60,000-a-week on top. 

Van Dijk organised his image rights company in May 2017, just months before he left Southampton for the Reds.

