Liverpool boss Slot welcomes chance to work with Salah

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is delighted with his first days working with Mohamed Salah.

Salah and Wataru Endo joined the Reds in midweelk for a first preseason under new manager Slot.

The Dutchman told the club's website: "Mo came back strong, he was really fit. That’s what I think he always has been but it’s the same this year.

"What you want from them, like I said, is to set the example for the youngsters as well. For them, it’s very important – just like the other ones from the first team – that they stay fit.

"They are full of energy and that’s the most important thing at the moment; keep them fit, build it up from there and try to teach them as much as we can."

Slot also said: "I’m enjoying it a lot. The pitches are great. The boys are full of energy; Pep (Lijnders) and Jürgen (Klopp) already said to me last season that I’m going to enjoy working with them – and they haven’t lied at all. Full of energy.

"Also the youngsters coming from the Academy, they have the same intensity and the guys are open to learn. The way I see it, the way I feel is that they enjoy them (the sessions) as well. So, the three most important ingredients."