Liverpool attacker Gakpo: Slot style very different to Klopp

Liverpool attacker Gakpo: Slot style very different to Klopp

Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo feels they've changed for the better under manager Arne Slot.

Gakpo admits there is a major difference between Slot's playing approach and predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told VI: "The way of playing has changed.

''We are now trying to come forward more from a positional game to bring the wingers into the duel. While last season it was more counter-pressing, capturing the ball in their half.

"It is advantageous that we have already learned that and are now learning more.

"If we can use both styles, we can go very far."