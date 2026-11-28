Coventry boss Frank Lampard admitted his side were outclassed by Leeds United in their 3-0 Premier League defeat on Saturday (November 28).

Daniel Farke’s side built upon their impressive 4-1 win over Chelsea with another comfortable victory, sending Leeds up to sixth.

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As for Coventry, they’re teetering just above the relegation zone on 12 points from their 12 games, three ahead of 18th placed Sunderland.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the game, Lampard couldn’t help but admit his side were well beaten.

"The better team won, that was clear. The positive is we haven't played like that much this season, maybe Arsenal in the first game,” he said.

"In recent games we have shown a real competition and energy and today is one where we fell below that and Leeds were on it and are a very good team.

"Both goals (in the first half) were disappointing from our point of view, you can't allow Dominic Calvert-Lewin the freedom to stroll in like that.

“To come here and get on top is not easy. It's disappointing but I know how much the boys are giving. Leeds have been in this league for a couple of years and are in a different phase."

Despite the heavy defeat, Lampard also insisted that it won’t derail Coventry’s season.

"These games can happen, will they define our season? No. But the reaction in games coming up is important and it's important we learn from it," he added.

"The next one against Ipswich, those are the games that will define our season."