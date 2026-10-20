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Kulusevski admits he is "a different man" after over 500 days injured: I was locked in

Kulusevski admits he is "a different man" after over 500 days injured: I was locked in
Kulusevski admits he is "a different man" after over 500 days injured: I was locked inAction Images via Reuters

Dejan Kulusevski has spoken on his return from injury after over 500 days on the sidelines.

Kulusevski has finally returned from his long-term knee injury for Tottenham on Monday night in the 3-1 win over Coventry City.

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The Swedish international was met with cheers from the crowd as was sent to warm up before coming off the bench in the 86th minute to make his first appearance since a serious knee injury sustained on May 11th, 2025.

Kulusevski underwent surgery and suffered multiple setbacks in his long road to recovery from a serious knee injury. After 526 days of pain and hard work, he has returned and admitted after the game that he feels like a changed man.

"I will tell everyone about the journey. It has been an amazing journey, even if it has been hard sometimes. Hard is beautiful.

"I am so grateful that I had to experience it. Now, I am ready to play football. I see myself as different now. I think that I am a different man. The same guy that wants to play football, but a little bit smarter, so I am happy."

On his Coventry cameo: "I was locked in, I was ready to play those 10 minutes and make a good impact. It's amazing. It was more emotional this morning. It's a beautiful day and I am so happy that we won."

Monday's win also represented a noteworthy milestone in James Maddison's road back from his own injury nightmare as he scored after 536 days out. He and Kulusevski could feature once more in Tottenham's next clash against Chelsea this weekend.

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