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De Zerbi praises Spurs resilience after crucial Coventry win

De Zerbi praises Spurs resilience after crucial Coventry win
De Zerbi praises Spurs resilience after crucial Coventry win John Walton / PA Images / Profimedia

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has expressed satisfaction with his side's victory over Coventry City.

The Italian tactician acknowledged that Spurs had played better in previous matches but stressed the importance of overcoming Frank Lampard’s men capable of punishing mistakes.

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"We are very happy for the result. If I'm honest, I think we played better in other games, for example at Old Trafford," De Zerbi told Premier League website.

"It was important to get this result. When you play a team like Coventry, you can't see the difficult situation but if you make a mistake then you see a counterattack."

De Zerbi also praised James Maddison for his spectacular goal, highlighting the midfielder's unique qualities and importance to the team.

"Maddison scored a great goal and that is important, he is a different player," he added.

The Spurs boss revealed that Dejan Kulusevski received a special reception in the dressing room after the match, describing the moment as significant for both the player and the club.

"And we celebrated Kulusevski in the dressing room at the end of the game. It is a great thing for us and the player."

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