Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Transfer News LIVE: Villa close in on Suzuki as Juve push for Martinez, Cancelo back to Barca

Kerim Alajbegovic reveals why he rejected Chelsea in favour of Juventus move

Kerim Alajbegovic reveals why he rejected Chelsea in favour of Juventus move
Kerim Alajbegovic reveals why he rejected Chelsea in favour of Juventus moveJAMES WORSFOLD / EPA / Profimedia

Kerim Alajbegovic has opened up about his decision to join Juventus ahead of Chelsea.

The 18-year-old had a breakout 2025-26, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists while on loan at RB Salzburg from Bayer Leverkusen.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He even earned a place in Bosnia’s 2026 World Cup squad, where he managed to score in their 3-1 group stage win over Qatar.

As a result, he had earned the interest of several top clubs across Europe, and at one point it looked like he was set to join Xabi Alonso at Chelsea.

Alajbegovic turned a move to Stamford Bridge down, however, instead deciding to join Serie A side Juventus.

Speaking to Tuttosport, he has opened up on why he made that decision. 

"When Juventus call, it is truly difficult to say no. It is one of the biggest clubs in the world and I am truly proud to wear this jersey,” he said.

“It’s true, knowing the club had faith in me was really, really important for me. Pjanic was also important in my choice, because he was a Juventus player, and had so much influence with this club."

Mentions
Kerim AlajbegovicJuventusChelseaPremier LeagueSerie A