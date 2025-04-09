Juventus set Douglas Luiz asking price amid Premier League interest

Juventus have reportedly placed midfielder Douglas Luiz on the transfer list with several Premier League clubs fighting to secure his signature.

According to Tuttosport, Juve have slapped a €40 million price tag on the 26-year-old as they seek to refresh their midfield.

Luiz, who only joined the Italian giants from Aston Villa last summer, has struggled to nail down a regular spot, making 22 appearances and failing to provide a goal contribution.

Villa have been linked with an attempt to re-sign the Brazilian but are understood to be facing competition from other Premier League sides.